

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HomeStar InvestCo, a subsidiary of Vonovia, will hold in total 6.14 million A-shares and 82.49 million B-shares in Hembla, representing about 96.3 percent of the total voting rights and about 95.4 percent of the share capital in Hembla. HomeStar also holds a total of 2.25 million warrants in Hembla.



Vonovia said it has initiated compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares in Hembla. Further, Hembla has applied for delisting of Hembla's B-shares from Nasdaq Stockholm and the last day of trading is Friday, 10 January 2020.



Vonovia on 7 November 2019 announced a mandatory cash offer to the shareholders in Hembla to acquire all outstanding B-shares in Hembla which at that point in time were not already held by HomeStar at a price of SEK 215 per share.



