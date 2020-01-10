

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California state officials have approved listing cannabis smoke and tetrahydrocannabinol or THC as reproductive toxins under Proposition 65. THC is a psychoactive compound in marijuana that induces the 'high' and hallucinogenic effect in the user.



California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment or OEHHA said it is adding cannabis or marijuana smoke and THC to the list of chemicals known to the state to cause reproductive toxicity, or causing risk to pregnant women and developing fetuses.



The OEHHA noted that at a public meeting on December 11, 2019, the Developmental and Reproductive Toxicant Identification Committee or DARTIC, in its official capacity as the 'state's qualified experts', determined that cannabis smoke and THC were shown to cause reproductive toxicity based on the developmental endpoint.



Proposition 65 requires the publication of a list of chemicals 'known to the state' to cause cancer or reproductive toxicity, while enforcement of the warning requirement will commence one year after listing.



As the new listings are effective January 3, 2020, cannabis businesses in the state are required to label their products with a Prop 65 warning label in the next one year.



Cannabis smoke has already been listed as a Prop 65 carcinogen by California since 2009, and cannabis products in the state already carry the Prop 65 carcinogen warning.



Businesses in the state are now required to amend their warnings to address both cancer and reproductive toxicity.



