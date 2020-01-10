

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 1.45 am ET Friday, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is set to release Swiss unemployment data. The jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent in December.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the franc rose against the greenback and the yen, it fell against the pound. Against the euro, it held steady.



The franc was worth 112.61 against the yen, 1.0808 against the euro, 1.2728 against the pound and 0.9730 against the greenback at 1:40 am ET.



