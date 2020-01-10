

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L) said Group Chief Executive Officer Peter Oswald has agreed to step down as CEO and from the board. He will leave the Group on 31 March 2020. Andrew King, CFO, has agreed to take on the role of Interim CEO. Mondi's Nominations Committee will now begin the process of searching for a successor for the CEO role.



Peter Oswald said: 'While I am sad to be leaving, I know the Group is in the hands of a strong Board and an experienced senior management team that will ensure its continued success.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX