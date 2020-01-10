

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index fell to the lowest level in ten years in November, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 90.9 in November from 91.6 in October. This was in line with economists' expectations.



The latest index was the lowest since November 2009, when it was 90.5.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity decreased to 95.1 in November from 95.3 in the preceding month. Economists had expected a score of 95.2.



The lagging index rose to 104.2 in November from 103.9 in the prior month.



