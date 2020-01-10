Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DF7G ISIN: GB00BYX91H57 Ticker-Symbol: 9JD2 
Frankfurt
10.01.20
08:05 Uhr
10,085 Euro
+0,427
+4,42 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,760
10,050
09:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JD SPORTS FASHION
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC10,085+4,42 %