

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc. (JD.L) said it remains confident that the full year Group headline profit before tax will be in the upper quartile of current market expectations which, after adjusting for the impact of the transition to IFRS 16, range from 403 million pounds to 433 million pounds.



In an update on performance following the Christmas trading period, the company said it is encouraging to report positive like for like trends in the Group's global Sports Fashion fascias, despite widely reported retail challenges in the Group's core UK market.



The company noted that it will publish the preliminary results for the year ended 1 February 2020 on 15 April 2020.



