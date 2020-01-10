

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production grew at a slower pace in November driven by the weakness in manufacturing sector, the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Industrial production logged a monthly growth of 0.3 percent after rising 0.5 percent in October.



At the same time, manufacturing output dropped 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent rise a month ago.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output rebounded 2.2 percent, following a 0.1 percent drop. Similarly, construction expanded 2.5 percent, in contrast to a 1.9 percent decrease a month ago.



In three months to November, manufacturing output advanced 0.7 percent and overall industrial production grew 0.4 percent from the previous three months.



