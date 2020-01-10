

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving higher on Friday as relief over a de-escalation in U.S.-Iran military tensions coupled with optimism over an upcoming interim Sino-US trade deal continued to underpin sentiment.



The overall gains, however, remained limited ahead of the U.S. jobs report due out later in the day, which could give investors additional clues on the health of the world's largest economy and the interest rate outlook.



Economists expect employment to increase by 164,000 jobs in December after an increase of 266,000 jobs in November. The jobless rate is expected to hold at 3.5 percent.



Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said at an appearance before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Thursday that the U.S. economy is in a good place and the central bank isn't about to switch course.



The benchmark DAX was up 10 points at 13,514 after rallying 1.3 percent in the previous session.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank dropped around half a percent.



Automakers were trading mixed, with Volkswagen and BMW trading flat while Daimler shed 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX