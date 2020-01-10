

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shanghai, China-based I-Mab is slated to debut on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol 'IMAB' on January 16, 2020.



I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders.



The company has offered to sell 7.41 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in the offering at a price expected to be between $12.00 and $15.00 per ADS. The underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 1.11 million ADSs.



Underwriters of the IPO:



Jefferies LLC, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, Huatai Securities (USA), Inc.



Pipeline & Near-term Catalysts:



The company's drug candidates can be grouped under two categories - China Portfolio and Global Portfolio.



The China Portfolio includes the following investigational drugs:



-- TJ202 is under two ongoing registrational trials, a monotherapy trial and a combination therapy trial in multiple myeloma in Greater China.



-- TJ101 proposed for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone for which an IND application is expected to be filed in 2020 for a phase III registrational trial in China.



-- TJ301 for ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases, under phase II trial in Greater China.



-- Enoblituzumab, being developed for head & neck cancer, for which IND application for a registrational trial or a phase II trial is expected to be submitted in 2020.



-- TJ107, a potential oncology drug, under a phase Ib trial in China.



The Global portfolio includes:



-- TJM2, a potential drug for autoimmune diseases, has completed a single-dose first-in-human study in healthy volunteers in the United States. The company expects to initiate a phase I trial for this compound in China in early 2020.



-- TJC4 is being evaluated in a phase I clinical trial with cancer patients in the United States. A phase I clinical trial of TJC4 in patients with hematologic malignancies, such as AML/MDS, is expected to be initiated by early 2020 in China.



-- TJD5, being developed for multiple cancer indications, under phase I trial in the U.S. A phase I trial for this compound is expected to be initiated in China in early 2020 and



-- Preclinical assets TJ210 and TJX7, for which IND will be submitted in the United States by 2020.



