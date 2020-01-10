

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lipari Foods, LLC is recalling various wedge deli sandwiches for fear of contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes, a deadly bacteria, the Food & Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall was initiated following notification by JLM Manufacturing after environmental sampling returned a positive test result for Listeria.



The company hasn't received any reports of illness related to the recalled products.



The recall involves Premo and Fresh Grab brands of wedge sandwiches. Lipari Foods began shipping the products on December 31, 2019. They were distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores in various states.



The affected states include Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.



The FDA has urged consumers who have purchased these recalled products to discard them or return to the point of purchase.



Listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



In recent days, many companies across the nation are recalling their products containing hard boiled eggs supplied by Almark Foods following a Listeria illness outbreak affecting seven people, in which one died and four were hospitalized.



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned against consuming the eggs from Almark Foods' Gainesville facility.



This week, Fresh Location recalled protein snack tray and protein trail mix as it contains Almark Foods' hard-boiled eggs. Earlier, FiveStar Gourmet Foods recalled two MiniMeal2Go fresh produce snack products, and Reichel Foods Inc. recalled some of its single-serve prepackaged snacks.



