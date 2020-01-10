

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production decreased less-than-expected in November and construction output continued to grow, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 3.2 percent year-on-year after a 0.4 percent fall in October. Economists had forecast a 4 percent decline.



Manufacturing output also decreased 3.2 percent and production in the mining and quarrying sector tumbled 8.2 percent. Utility sector production fell 2.5 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 1.1 percent from the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office revealed a 4.5 percent annual growth in construction output in November, following 0.3 percent growth in each of the previous two months.



Compared to the previous month, construction output grew a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent



