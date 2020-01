BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer prices rose for the first time in seven months in December, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Friday.



Producer prices rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in December, after a 2.0 percent decrease in November.



Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices decreased 1.8 percent annually in December, following a 2.4 percent fall in the previous month.



Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 0.1 percent annually. Prices for products sold on the foreign market rose by 2.7 percent from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 1.0 percent in December after a 0.4 percent fall in the previous month.



