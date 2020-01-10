

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production rose in November after falling in the previous month, figures from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a calendar and seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent year-on-year in November, after a 1.3 percent fall in October.



Capital goods output rose 6.2 percent annually in November and production of consumer goods and intermediate goods increased by 1.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, energy output fell 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.0 percent in November, after a 0.5 percent decline in the prior month. Output increased for the first time in three months.



