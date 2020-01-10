

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production rose for the first time in three months in November, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in November, after a 0.3 percent fall in October. Economists had expected to output to remain unchanged.



On a calendar and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 0.6 percent in November, following a 2.4 percent decline in the prior month. This was in line with economists' expectations.



Manufacturing output fell 0.5 percent annually in November and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector output declined 2.9 percent.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production rose by 1.9 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production fell 3.7 percent annually in November, following a 2.4 percent decrease in the preceding month.



