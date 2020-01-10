

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - India's industrial production grew in November from a year ago, topping expectations, official data showed on Friday.



The index of industrial production rose 1.8 percent from the same month last year. Economists had expected a modest growth of 0.3 percent.



Output grew 1.7 percent in mining and 2.7 percent in manufacturing. However, production decreased 5 percent in the electricity sector.



Thirteen out of the twenty-three industry groups in the manufacturing sector logged positive growth in November.



The cumulative growth for the April-November period was 0.6 percent.



