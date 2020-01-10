

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) said that it has filed two additional patent infringement suits relating to BGI's sequencing products, including the DNBSeq-400, DNBSeq-T7, and related chemistry reagents.



The first complaint was filed against MGI Tech Co., Ltd. and Latvia MGI Tech SIA in the High Court of Justice, Chancery Division, Patents Court in the United Kingdom alleging infringement of four patents.



The second complaint was filed against Latvia MGI Tech SIA in the Patent and Market Court in Sweden alleging infringement of EP 3 002 289 B1. The patents cover Illumina's proprietary sequencing-by-synthesis chemistry.



