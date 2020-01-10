Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Rallye setzt sich fort: Auf dem Weg zum größten Cannabisplayer in Kalifornien!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 927079 ISIN: US4523271090 Ticker-Symbol: ILU 
Tradegate
10.01.20
14:29 Uhr
303,60 Euro
+2,35
+0,78 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ILLUMINA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ILLUMINA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
303,95
304,75
16:14
303,95
304,75
16:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ILLUMINA
ILLUMINA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ILLUMINA INC303,60+0,78 %