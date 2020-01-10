

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar declined against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, after a data showed that the nation's job growth slowed more than expected in December following a substantial acceleration in the previous month.



Data from the Labor Department showed that non-farm payroll employment climbed by 145,000 jobs in December after spiking by a revised 256,000 in November.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 164,000 jobs compared to the jump of 266,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The unemployment rate came in at 3.5 percent in December, unchanged from the previous month and in line with economist estimates.



At 10:00 am ET, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on wholesale inventories in the month of November. Wholesale inventories are expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.



Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said at an appearance before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Thursday that the U.S. economy is in a good place and the central bank isn't about to switch course.



Investors focused on positive developments on the trade front after US President Donald Trump indicated that a signing ceremony is scheduled for next week.



Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution to prevent Trump from further military action against Iran.



The greenback showed mixed performance in the previous session, by rising against the yen but holding steady against the franc and the euro. Versus the pound, it trended lower.



After rising to a 2-week high of 0.9762 at 6:15 am ET, the greenback pulled back against the franc, with the pair trading at 0.9744. At Thursday's close, the pair was valued at 0.9731. The greenback is seen finding support around the 0.96 mark.



Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed that Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable in December.



The jobless rate held steady at a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent in December, in line with expectations.



Following an advance to a fresh 3-week high of 109.69 immediately before the data, the greenback fell to 109.51 against the Japanese yen. Next key support for the greenback is likely seen around the 107.00 level.



Data from the Cabinet Office showed that Japan's leading index fell to the lowest level in ten years in November.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 90.9 in November from 91.6 in October. This was in line with economists' expectations.



The greenback dropped to 1.1114 against the euro, from a new 2-week high of 1.1085 seen at 6:00 am ET. The pair had closed Thursday's trading at 1.1106. Continuation of the greenback's downtrend may lead it to a support around the 1.13 region.



The greenback neared the key 1.31 level against the pound, falling to 1.3097. The pound-greenback pair had ended yesterday's trading session at 1.3067. The greenback is poised to challenge support around the 1.32 mark.



UK hiring conditions improved at the end of the year with an increase in permanent job placement, according to a report on jobs from IHS Markit.



According to Recruitment & Employment Confederation/KPMG report, permanent staff appointments increased for the first time in a year driven by higher business activity.



The USD/CAD pair dropped to 1.3029 after the data, compared to yesterday's closing value of 1.3056. The greenback is likely to face support around the 1.29 region, if it falls again.



Extending early fall, the greenback slipped to a 3-day low of 0.6892 against the aussie. The aussie-greenback pair was worth 0.6858 at Thursday's close. Should the greenback falls further, it is likely to test support around the 0.71 region.



The greenback moved down to 0.6632 against the kiwi from Thursday's closing value of 0.6615. The greenback is poised to challenge support around the 0.68 mark.



The U.S. wholesale inventories for November are due out at 10:00 am ET.



