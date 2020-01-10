

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group said it delivered 10.8 million vehicles worldwide in 2019, up 0.9 percent from 2018.



Volkswagen said it sold slightly less light commercial vehicles worldwide in 2019.



In an investor presentation, Herbert Diess, the chairman of the board of management of Volkswagen Group, said that the company now expects vehicle deliveries in 2019 to be slightly above prior year. It was previously expected that annual vehicle deliveries to be on a level with the previous year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect sales revenue to exceed the prior-year figure by as much as 5 percent. It also still expects an operating return on sales of between 6.5% and 7.5% before special items.



