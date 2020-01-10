

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Warehouse Trading Corp. recalled about 2,400 units of Holiday Travel Mugs for possible fire hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission revealed.



The company said the metallic print on the mugs, which are mislabeled as microwave safe, can spark when put in the microwave oven, causing a fire hazard.



The recall involves 7 inches tall Holiday Tall Travel Mugs that have a decal with 'Let it Snow' or 'Merry and Bright' in gold metallic lettering, with the bottom portion of the mugs in red or green color and the top half portion in white. 'Microwave safe' is written on the backstamp under the glaze and on the wrap band.



The company said it has received one report of sparks when a consumer used the recalled mug in a microwave. However, no injuries have been reported.



Boston Warehouse advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled mugs and return them to place of purchase for a full refund or contact Boston Warehouse Trading Corp.



The mugs were made in China by Boston Warehouse Trading Corp. and imported to the U.S. by Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer Distribution Inc.



They were sold exclusively at Meijer stores across the U.S. from October 2019 through November 2019 for about $10.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX