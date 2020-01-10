

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has finalized a settlement with a California technology company over allegations that it falsely claimed participation in private policy.



FTC had falsely alleged that Medable Inc. claimed in its privacy policy that it was a certified participant in the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework and adhered to the program's principles.



As part of the settlement with the FTC, Medable is prohibited from misrepresenting its participation in the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework, any other privacy or data security program sponsored by the government, or any self-regulatory or standard-setting organization.



While the company initiated an application with the Department of Commerce in December 2017, it did not complete the steps necessary to participate in the framework.



The Commission vote to issue the proposed administrative complaint and to accept the consent agreement with Medable was 5-0.



