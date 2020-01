MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK), a provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, announced on Friday that Wulf Matthias resigned as Chairman of the Supervisory board for personal reasons.



The company specified that Wulf Matthias,who joined as chairman in 2008, will remain Member of the Supervisory Board.



In the board Meeting, the supervisory Board has elected Thomas Eichelmann to be the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



