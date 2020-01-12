

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. said it terminated its employees for leaking customer email addresses and phone numbers to a third party.



But, the company did not specify how many employees were terminated, the number of customers impacted by the incident.



'We are writing to let you know that your email address and phone number were disclosed by an Amazon employee to a third party in violation of our policies,' Amazon's customer service team said in an email to customers.



'As a result, the employee has been terminated, and we are supporting law enforcement in their prosecution. No other information related to your account was shared,' Amazon's customer service team said.



Earlier this week, Amazon-owned video doorbell maker Ring said that it had terminated four employees for improperly seeking to access customer videos.



Amazon had said Ring now limits 'such data access to a smaller number of team members' and would continue to review the access to those privileges, to determine whether 'they have a continuing need for access to customer information.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX