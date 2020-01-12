

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release December figures for imports, exports and trade balance on Monday, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to have risen 9.6 percent on year after adding 0.3 percent in November. Exports are called higher by an annual 2.5 percent after slipping 1.3 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to reflect a surplus of $45.70 billion, up from $38.73 billion a month earlier.



China also will see December numbers for new yuan loans, with forecasts suggesting a total of 1,200 billion - down from 1,390 billion in November.



Malaysia will provide November numbers for unemployment; in October, the jobless rate was 3.2 percent and the unemployment rate was 68.7 percent.



Australia will see December results for the inflation forecast from TD Securities; in November, the forecast suggested a flat monthly reading and a gain of 1.5 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Respect for the Aged Day and will reopen on Tuesday.



