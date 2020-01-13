Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919406 ISIN: US9807451037 Ticker-Symbol: WW1 
Frankfurt
10.01.20
15:31 Uhr
110,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,92 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WOODWARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOODWARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,00
111,00
12.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HEXCEL
HEXCEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEXCEL CORPORATION66,50-0,75 %
WOODWARD INC110,00+0,92 %