

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill plc (WMH.L) announced that Ruth Prior, Chief Financial Officer, intends to resign as CFO and as a Director. The Group noted that Ruth's contract requires her to give 12 months' notice period and her departure date will be determined in due course. The Board of William Hill plc has commenced a search to identify a successor.



Ruth Prior said: 'I have enjoyed my time at William Hill and believe that the company is in a strong position to take advantage of many opportunities ahead and deliver improved business and financial performance.'



