

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices continued to decline in December, data from Destatis showed Monday.



Wholesale prices decreased 1.3 percent year-on-year in December but slower than the 2.5 percent decline seen in November. This was the sixth consecutive fall in wholesale prices.



The annual fall was largely driven by an 8.5 percent decrease in petroleum product prices.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices remained unchanged following a 0.1 percent drop each in October and November.



In 2019, wholesale prices were down 0.1 percent on average than in 2018.



