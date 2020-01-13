

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) reported that its total pellet production for the fourth-quarter of 2019 rose 3.5 percent to 2.63 million tonnes from 2.54 million tonnes in the third-quarter of 2019.



2019 pellet production from own ore was 10.52 million tonnes up from 10.51 million tonne in 2018.



Production of high quality 65% Fe pellets from own ore was up 3% in 2019 to 10.12 million tonnes from 2018.



Annual sales volumes were about 10.30 million tonnes up from 10.23 million tonnes in 2018.



