

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) has reached an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Chiesi Farmaceutici, which provides Hikma with exclusive rights to commercialise 11 of Chiesi's products in Egypt. These specialty products are primarily in respiratory and neonatal therapeutic areas.



Hikma Pharma said the new agreement, which builds on the company's existing partnership with Chiesi in Morocco, adds a range of products to the Egyptian portfolio, including Foster, Foster Nexthaler, Trimbow and Curosurf.



Chiesi Farmaceutici is a research-focused international pharmaceutical Group, headquartered in Italy.



