

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's inflation rose in December, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in December, following a 3.1 percent increase in November. In October, inflation was 2.7 percent.



Prices for housing, water, energy and fuel grew by 5.1 percent annually in December. Those of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and prices in restaurants and hotels rose by 4.8 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 4.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in December.



The average inflation rate for 2019 was 2.8 percent, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than that in 2018. This was the second highest average inflation rate in the previous 11 years, the highest being the 3.3 percent in 2012.



