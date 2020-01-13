

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech retail sales growth slowed in November, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose a calendar adjusted 3.7 percent year-on-year in November, after a 4.6 percent increase in October.



Sales of non-food goods grew 7.4 percent annually in November.



Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages and tobacco, and those of automotive fuels in specialized stores fell by 0.7 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 2.9 percent year-on-year in November, after a 3.4 percent increase in the previous month.



On month-on-month basis, the seasonally adjusted retail sales edged up 0.1 percent in November.



