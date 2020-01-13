

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Kyverna Therapeutics, a cell therapy company engineering a new class of therapies for serious autoimmune diseases, has raised $25 million in a Series A investment to advance the company's therapeutic strategy. The funding is from Vida Ventures and Westlake Village BioPartners, as well as Gilead Sciences (GILD).



Kyverna also has entered into a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Gilead to develop engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune disease based on Kyverna's synthetic Treg platform and synNotch technology from Kite, a Gilead company. Gilead will make to Kyverna an upfront payment of $17.5 million and Kyverna may earn an additional $570 million in development and commercialization milestones.



Kyverna Therapeutics also announced the appointment of Dominic Borie as Chief Executive Officer. Borie, an immunologist and digestive tract and liver transplant surgeon, joins Kyverna from Horizon Therapeutics where he served as Vice-President and Head, External Research and Development. Jeffrey Greve will continue as Chief Scientific Officer.



