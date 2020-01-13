

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Athletic apparel company lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) on Monday raised its earnings and net revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, ending February 2, 2020, ahead of the ICR Conference later in the day.



For the fourth quarter, the company raised its earnings guidance to a range of $2.22 to $2.25 per share from the previous guidance range of $2.10 to $2.13 per share. Both based on a 28.5% effective tax rate.



The company also now projects net revenues for the quarter between $1.37 billion and $1.38 billion on a total comparable sales increase in the mid-to-high teens on a constant dollar basis, up from the prior forecast range of $1.315 billion to $1.330 billion on a total comparable sales increase in the low-double digits on a constant dollar basis.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.15 per share on revenues of $1.35 billion for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'We're excited by the momentum in our business over the holiday period with guests responding well to our innovative merchandise offering,' said Calvin McDonald, CEO of lululemon.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX