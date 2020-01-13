

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that its airlines carried a total of 145 million passengers on board in 2019, an increase of 2.3 percent from previous year. Seat load factor was at 82.5 percent, an increase of 1.0 percentage points.



In December 2019, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group recorded around 10 million passengers on board, a decline of 0.3 percent from last year. Seat load factor was at 81.0 percent, up 2.4 percentage points from a year ago. The number of seat kilometres offered was up 0.3 percent, while sales increased by 3.3 percent.



