

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STAAR Surgical company (STAA) expects fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 3, 2020 net sales to increase about 25% and 21% over the prior year periods, respectively.



The company expects fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share to be about $0.05, exceeding the current $0.02 consensus analyst estimate.



Total net sales for the fourth quarter and fiscal year are expected to be about $38.9 million and $150.2 million, respectively, as compared to Company outlook for $37.6 million and $149.0 million most recently provided on November 8, 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $38.14 million for the fourth-quarter, and revenues of $149.45 million for fiscal year 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2020, the company expects total net sales growth, year-over-year, in the range of 16% to 20% with a mid-point of 18%, representing about $177.2 million in fiscal 2020 total net sales.



The company reaffirmed expectations for a 25% total net sales CAGR for the fiscal 2020-2022 three-year planning period.



GAAP earnings per share for fiscal 2020 is expected to be similar to fiscal 2019 on a full-year basis as the Company incurs one-time expenses related to its EVO clinical trial in the U.S. and makes strategic sales and marketing investments ahead of accelerating sales growth in fiscal 2021 and 2022.



STAAR expects to report its complete 2019 financial results on its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings call on or about February 26, 2020.



Separately, STAAR Surgical said that it has gained CE Mark approval for use of its ICL as a supplemental or 'piggyback' lens in post-cataract IOL surgery patients. A supplemental EVO ICL is placed in front of the cataract IOL lens in post-cataract patients just like the EVO ICL is placed in front of the human crystalline lens in refractive patients.



