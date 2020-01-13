The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB (code 303225546, address Verkiu st. 25C-1, Vilnius, hereinafter - the Company) held on 13 January 2020 adopted the following resolutions: 1. Regarding registration of NEO Finance, AB new registered office. Decisions taken: 1.1. To change NEO Finance, AB registered office address from Verkiu 25C-1, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania to A. Vivulskio g. 7, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. 1.2. To mandate the Head of Administration the Company or a person authorized by him/her to sign all necessary documents and to perform all necessary actions in order to register new registered office of the Company. 1. Regarding the change of the corporate governance structure by abolishing the Supervisory Board and revoking all its members. Decisions taken: 2.1. To abolish the Supervisory Board from 2020 January 20. 2.2. To revoke Antanas Danys, a member of the Supervisory Board, from office from 2020 January 20. 2.3. To revoke Marius Laurinaitis, a member of the Supervisory Board, from office from 2020 January 20. 2.4. To revoke Vytautas Buciunas, a member of the Supervisory Board, from office from 2020 January 20. 2.5. To revoke Maurice Beckand Verwee, a member of the Supervisory Board, from office from 2020 January 20. 2.6. To change the management structure of the Company, stating that from 2020 January 20 the management structure of the Company will consist of the following organs of the Company: (i) the General Meeting of Shareholders; (ii) the Board of Directors; one-person management body of the Company - director (head of administration). 2.7. To mandate the Head of Administration of the Company or his duly authorized person to perform all actions necessary for the dissolution of the Company's Supervisory Board, removal of members of the Company's Supervisory Board and registration of the new Articles of Association in the Register of Legal Entities, including but not limited preparation, signing and submission of the necessary documents to the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania, notaries and other institutions and other related actions. Aiva Remeikiene Head of Administration E. aiva@neofinance.com