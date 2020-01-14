Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGDX ISIN: US36467W1099 Ticker-Symbol: GS2C 
Tradegate
13.01.20
21:48 Uhr
4,900 Euro
+0,013
+0,26 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMESTOP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESTOP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,451
4,495
13.01.
4,856
4,904
13.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GAMESTOP CORPORATION4,900+0,26 %