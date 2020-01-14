

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 1.8 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 544.091 trillion yen.



That's down from the 2.1 percent increase in November.



Excluding trusts, bank lending gained an annual 1.9 percent to 474.137 trillion yen - slowing from the 2.2 percent gain in the previous month.



Lending from trusts rose 0.9 percent to 69.959 trillion yen, easing from 1.0 percent a month earlier.



For the fourth quarter of 2019, overall lending rose 2.0 percent on year and lending excluding trusts gained 2.1 percent.



