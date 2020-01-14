

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft will no longer support Windows 7, the 10-year-old operating system, as of 14 January 2020. However, computers will still function, but the company will not provide technical support for any issues, software updates, and security updates or fixes, Microsoft said in a statement.



Microsoft warned that it will be a greater risk for viruses and malware, without continued software and security updates.



So, Microsoft has urged people to move to Windows 10. It is possible to install Windows 10 on old computers, but the company warned that it may not run smoothly.



Windows 7, which has market share of more than 25 per cent, is the second most used operating system after Windows 10. Windows 10 has 55 per cent of the market.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX