

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Opel Automobile GmbH, a German automobile manufacturer and subsidiary of French automaker Groupe PSA, plans to cut as many as 4,100 jobs, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter.



Opel will cut at least 2,100 jobs by 2025 and could take measures to cut another 1,000 jobs twice in two-year increments through 2029. The automaker will brief employees on Tuesday, the report said.



From 1929 until 2017, Opel was owned by American automaker General Motors.



In March 2017, Groupe PSA agreed to acquire Opel from General Motors for 2.2 billion euros.



