

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy imporved for the second straight month in December, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, increased to 39.8 in December from 39.4 in November. Economists had forecast a reading of 40.9.



Meanwhile, the outlook index that signals future activity fell to 45.4 in November from 45.7 in the previous month. Economists had expected a score of 46.9.



