

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., a regional grocery store chain, has issued a recall of Wegmans brand frozen breaded chicken breast fillets for concerns that some of the chicken may be undercooked.



The recall involves 20-ounce packages with the UPC 7789025193. The products hold the best used by date of October 23, 2020.



The Rochester-based grocery chain urged customers to return the product for a full refund.



The supermarket chain, which has 101 stores in the mid-Atlantic and New England regions, in early January had recalled multiple varieties of Egg-Land's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs. The recall was after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service warned against consuming Almark Foods' FDA-regulated hard boiled eggs due to illnesses caused by Listeria monocytogenes.



In mid- December last year, Wegmans had recalled three sizes of three-layer Gingerbread cakes as the eggs were not named on the list of allergens. Earlier, the company recalled two veggie products due to concerns about listeria contamination.



Wegmans, which has been named as 'America's Favorite Supermarket' by a 2018 Market Force study, in early October was sued by two people alleging food fraud. They accused that the vanilla ice cream sold by the supermarket chain does not actually contain vanilla or vanilla extract.



The chain has been named one of the '100 Best Companies to Work For' by Fortune magazine for 22 consecutive years, placed third in 2019.



