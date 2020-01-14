

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece import prices rose to the highest level in seven months in November, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday.



The import price index rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in November, after a 0.1 percent fall in October.



This was the highest rate of growth since April, when prices rose 6.6 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, energy prices rose 4.7 percent annually in November and prices for non-durable consumer goods increased 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for intermediate goods declined 1.0 percent and those of durable consumer goods and capital goods fell by 0.9 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, import prices rose 0.8 percent in November, following a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX