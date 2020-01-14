

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Germany-based Software AG (STWRY.PK) said that it has appointed Matthias Heiden as its chief financial officer. He will be taking over from Arnd Zinnhardt, who will step down after 18 years in the role.



Software said Heiden will join the company and assume the role of CFO and Member of the Executive Board officially after a transition period is completed.



Heiden will join Software AG from commercial vehicle supplier SAF-HOLLAND S.A., where he is currently CFO. Prior to joining SAF-Holland,Heiden spent 12 years with SAP SE in a range of senior leadership roles, including CFO SAP Deutschland and SAP Head of Global Treasury.



Software said that it will publish its fourth-quarter and annual financial results on January 29, 2020.



