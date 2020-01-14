

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.10 billion, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $1.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $1.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $11.44 billion from $10.74 billion last year.



Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.10 Bln. vs. $0.89 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.70 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q4): $11.44 Bln vs. $10.74 Bln last year.



