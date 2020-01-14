

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.55 billion, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $5.71 billion, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $19.86 billion from $20.98 billion last year.



Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.55 Bln. vs. $5.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q4): $19.86 Bln vs. $20.98 Bln last year.



