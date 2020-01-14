

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix acquired the global rights of the Australian family feature film Go Karts from Aqute Media. The entertainment company said that the releasing rights of the film in Australia and New Zealand will be with Roadshow Films.



The coming-of-age film will release theatrically in Australia and New Zealand under the title 'GO!' on January 16.



The action-packed family film was scripted by Steve Worland. He has also released a novel version of the film in Australia, and will release it in the U.S in the coming months.



The Owen Trevor-directed film tells the story of 15-year-old Jack, who discovers go kart racing and dedicates himself to the sport after his mother moves them to a new town. With the support of an old race-car driver with a secret past, and his new best friends, Jack learns to control his recklessness to win the national title.



William Lodder plays the lead role in the film produced by Jamie Hilton and Sonia Borella of Australia-based See Pictures.



Frances O'Connor is cast as Jack's mother Christie together with Richard Roxburgh as his mentor Patrick, an old race car driver with a hidden past.



The cast also includes Anastasia Bampos, Darius Amarfio-Jefferson, Dan Wyllie, Cooper van Grootel, and Damian de Montemas.



Go Karts joins Netflix's growing number of live action family films featuring kids and teens. They include the 2019 comedy Tall Girl as well as 2020 films Feel the Beat, The Main Event, The Sleepover, A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting and Finding Ohana.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NETFLIX-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de