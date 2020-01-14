

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon said Germany's premier national football league Bundesliga selected Amazon Web Services or AWS as its official technology provider, enriching the overall football experience for its global fan base.



Bundesliga plans to utilize AWS machine learning and analytics to deliver new game and player statistics during the 2019-20 season and beyond. It will also use AWS technology to predict game outcomes as well as recommend personalized match footage to fans across mobile, online, streaming, and television broadcasts.



With the second half of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season starting on 17 January, AWS will begin to deliver insights for every Bundesliga match across mobile, television and web over the coming weeks.



The advanced statistics will be available in real-time during live match coverage as well as highlights clips on all digital platforms in future.



Bundesliga will develop a new, next-generation statistics platform on AWS by using Amazon SageMaker to build, train, and deploy machine learning or ML models.



The new platform will provide fans real-time predictions on when a goal is likely to be scored and identify potential goal-scoring opportunities. The predictions will be based on live data streams and historical data from more than 10,000 Bundesliga games.



Bundesliga will also leverage AWS ML services, such as Amazon Personalize, to offer fans personalized game footage and search results based on their favorite clubs, players, or matches.



In addition, the league will build a cloud-based media archive by using other AWS ML services such as Amazon Rekognition. The media archive will automatically tag specific frames from over 150,000 hours of video, with metadata such as game, jersey, player, team, and venue.



This will enable the league to easily search historical footage and surface pivotal plays for in-game broadcasts, in more than 200 countries. It will also automate the current manual process of searching and tagging match highlights.



In December, Amazon said it was partnering with the National Football League or NFL in the U.S.



Amazon Web Services and the NFL will use data and analytics to jointly develop the 'Digital Athlete,' a platform that intends to improve player safety and treatment in the near term, and ultimately predict and prevent injury.



