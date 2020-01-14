

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Precious metals and digital gold marketplace OneGold launched a state-of-the-art mobile app which claims to have the best in class security features. The app is also integrated with cryptocurrency payments through its already established partnership with blockchain payments provider BitPay.



OneGold has partnered BitPay since December 2018 to provide its website customers with the option to make payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and a few stablecoins such as Paxos (PAX), Gemini Dollar (GUSD) and Circle (USDC).



The new mobile app, available for download on Android and iOS, will enable OneGold customers to buy, sell, and redeem precious metals at the touch of a button from anywhere, at any time, on any mobile device. OneGold was founded by precious metals leaders APMEX and Sprott.



OneGold customers can now purchase gold and silver using Visa, MasterCard, ACH, bank wire, Discover, AMEX, cryptocurrencies, and PayPal using the app.



Meanwhile, the OneGold mobile platform is offering a saving of 2 percent for BitPay customers who opt to use OneGold services on OneGold.com by paying in cryptocurrencies using BitPay.



OneGold's easy-to-use website and now mobile app claims to have transparent pricing and no hidden fees. It is a marketplace for people to passively save weekly, monthly or quarterly and dollar cost average the price of gold and silver over time.



Later, the customer can convert their precious metal's holding into physical metal, and APMEX will QuickShip the same business day when the customer is ready to take possession.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX