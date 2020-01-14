ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES Q4 2019 ORDERS SUBSTANTIALLY ABOVE GUIDANCE

Almere, The Netherlands

January 14, 2020, 17.45 p.m. CET

ASM INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES Q4 2019 ORDERS SUBSTANTIALLY ABOVE GUIDANCE

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that order intake in the fourth quarter of 2019 was substantially above previous guidance.

Reflecting stronger than expected market conditions, order intake in Q4 2019 came in slightly above €370 million, substantially above the range of €290-310 million that ASMI guided for with the publication of the Q3 2019 results on October 30, 2019.

Based on preliminary numbers, sales in Q4 2019 slightly exceeded the high end of the guidance of €310-330 million.

Both Q4 orders and preliminary sales mentioned above as well as previous Q4 guidance do not include the earlier announced proceeds of US$61 million (approximately €56 million) related to the settlement of the arbitration proceeding with Kokusai Electric Corporation.

ASMI will report fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on February 25, 2020.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

CONTACT

Investor contact:



Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: victor.bareno@asm.com

Media contact:

Ian Bickerton

T: +31 625 018 512