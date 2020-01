JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Wednesday scheduled to release December figures for money stock, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The M2 money stock is expected to add 2.7 percent on year, slowing from 2.8 percent in November. M3 is called steady at 2.3 percent.



Japan also will see preliminary December figures for machine tool orders; in November, orders plummeted 37.9 percent.



New Zealand will release December data for food prices; in November, food prices were down 0.7 percent on month.



Indonesia will provide December figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were worth $15.34 billion and exports were at $14.01 billion for a trade deficit of $1.329 billion.



